Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

The stars such as Zazie Beetz, Sasheer Zamata and EJ Johnson were out last night in Beverly Hills for a good cause: Celebrating and supporting LGBTQ youth at the Trevor Live 2019.
The event, which was hosted by Beetz and Sasheer, was put on by The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. A parade of celebs, including Samira Wiley and Jesse Williams, shined on the red carpet to lend their name and help end this crippling epidemic.
So take a look at the guests at Trevor Live and celebs such as Keke Palmer at the Time 100 Next party and Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala, who were all out here stuntin’ in the streets over the past week.
1. Zazie Beetz at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
2. Zazie BeetzSource:WENN
3. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
4. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
5. EJ Johnson at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
6. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
7. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
8. Ryan Mitchell at TrevorLIVE LA 2019Source:WENN
9. Samira Wiley at TrevorLIVE 2019Source:WENN
10. Keke Palmer at the “Time 100 Next”Source:Getty
11. Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 GalaSource:Getty
12. Jourdan Dunn at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 GalaSource:WENN
13. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” PremiereSource:Getty
14. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” PremiereSource:Getty
15. Aisha Hinds the AFI “Queen & Slim” PremiereSource:Getty
16. Jourdan Dunn at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019Source:WENN
