This week in these style streets…

Two words: Doja Cat. If you haven’t heard of the rising rapper, she’s killing music and fashion with her eclectic style. She’s daring, sexy and fun. We’re feeling everything about her this week, including this blonde wig, vivid aviator glasses, satin mini dress and nude strappy sandal.

Megan Thee Stallion prevailed in court in this fly nude suit. The Suga rapper completed the look with a waist belt and business bob. RHOA star Eva Marcille may have just had a baby, but sis is snatched!

Teyana Taylor gave us futuristic lewks this week in a red Lanvin fur straight off the runway. “Ah bitch feeling like Magneto,” she captioned the photo.

Yara Shahidi kept it elegant in a golden blouse and black trousers. Erica Mena was simple and chic in FashionNova and our girl Celine Dion hit Brooklyn in Marc Jacobs.

Style ‘Gram (3/1- 3/7): Celebs Slaying In There IG Streets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com