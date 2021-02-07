Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight are just a few of the iconic artists who have taken to the gridiron to sing the national the anthem at the Super Bowl.

R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan will perform the national anthem this year along with singer Eric Church, adding their names to the lexicon of Black performers who sung the song on one entertainment’s largest platforms.

Sullivan emerged on the scene in 2008 with her album “Fearless” which featured several hit singles including “Bust Your Windows,” “Need You Bad,” and “Lions, Tigers & Bears.” She followed up her debut album with “Love Me Back,” in 2010, and “Reality Show” after a five-year hiatus in 2015.

Sullivan recently released the EP “Heaux Tales,” providing insight into Black women’s stories of vulnerability, confidence and sexuality. The 12 time Grammy nominated singer said she feels empowered to sing the national anthem at this time in our country.

“I just feel like it’s all God’s timing because they picked the Blackest, most soulful artist they could find to do this with Eric Church,” she recently told Glamour. “He’s a country singer, and we are the total opposites of each other. But I’m representing for my people, our lives, our struggles, and everything we’ve been through. I can’t even explain it. I’m completely honored. I’m just gon’ go and sang.”

After Whitney Houston’s soul stirring performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” in 1991, which is still heralded as one of the greatest performances of all time, Black artists have made more frequent appearances on the Super Bowl stage. Her power, restraint and delivery, turned the moment into an almost spiritual experience, likening her rendition to a gospel song. Prior to Houston’s appearance at the Super Bowl, Black artists singing the national anthem were few and far between.

Since 1967, which marked the first Super Bowl, a total of 15 Black artists have been asked to sing the national anthem. The first was singer-athlete Charley Pride, who was the first to perform the song as a solo act.

However, with all of its pomp and circumstance, Black artists have performed the traditional song with soul and valor, under the backdrop of a country that has systematically oppressed descendants of chattel slavery.

In 2015, with the silent protest of the national anthem spearheaded by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, the song carries with it the reminder of dreams deferred and promises broken for millions of American Black people in America.

Black performers continue to make their mark on the culture by furthering the legacy of Houston’s rendition, infusing the legacy of soul music, while also invoking energy and emotion towards making a change.

Super Bowl Sunday: A List Of Black Singers Who Belted Out The National Anthem was originally published on newsone.com