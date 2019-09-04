CLOSE
Supreme & Nike Set To Drop New SB Dunk Low Collab [Photos]

Posted September 4, 2019

Supreme x SB Dunk 2019

Source: Supreme / Supreme

In less than 24 hours it’s going to be madness in the sneaker world as once again Supreme and Nike are dropping a collaboration that’s sure to leave many a sneakerhead steaming with frustration and others praising the sneaker Gods for that W.

Dropping tomorrow  (Sept. 5) will be Supreme’s remixed version of the Nike SB Dunk low which will be sure to have sneaker bots eating away units by the second like Pacman in a maze.

Coming in three different colorways such as red and white, black and silver, and blue and gold, the kicks stand out features include a metallic leather toe panel, Zoom Air unit in heel, rubber outsole and jewel swoosh. With a price tag at a reasonable $110, the resale value of these are already topping $350+ on the secondary market and will only go higher as pairs become more scarce out on these streets.

Check out the joints below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck come 11am tomorrow on SupremeNewYork.com.

 

