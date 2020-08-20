SZA Says Album Delay Due To “Hostile” Relationship With Label, Sparks #FreeSza Hashtag

SZA is speaking out the real reason she has yet to release her follow up album.

On Thursday (Aug 19), just two months after celebrating the three-year anniversary of her debut album CTRL, SZA took to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet to address questions of why her record has been delayed.

“At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” SZA wrote, telling her fans to forward their questions to TDE’s president, Punch. “I’ve done all I can do . .”

Following the statement, a fan asked the “Weekend” songstress if she would call her current work environment “adverse, hostile or out of her hands”, SZA replied, “BEEN hostile.”

While SZA didn’t expound further on the comment regarding her work relationship with Punch, she did note that her answer from the super label’s president doesn’t differ from that which he gave a fan regarding the release of SZA’s album, telling them it would be coming “soon,” saying, “This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my f*cking life.”

Although there wasn’t much said after the brief exchange, Punch was made aware of SZA’s complaints and took to Twitter to seemingly make the singer aware that her complaints were heard, tweeting, “What’s poppin? What y’all on?” before retweeting a fan who sent him messages, chastising him about how he and TDE are apparently treating SZA. “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings,” he seemingly sarcastically tweeted.

I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

While his feelings may not have actually been hurt in real life, that didn’t stop fans and Black Twitter from calling out the label by creating the #FreeSZA hashtag on Twitter.

SO HE THE REASON WE BUMPIN 20 SOMETHING 3 YEARS LATER? #FreeSza pic.twitter.com/5r5ntt9CKj — ♍️ (@TheMfdonn) August 20, 2020

Especially when he says shit like this pic.twitter.com/iGYGvv8WlF — Cameron Johnson (@Evil2LiveBKWRDZ) August 20, 2020

After being dragged and messaged, it appears that fans did eventually get to him after Punch hopped back on Twitter calling out fans who were talking recklessly, letting them know he doesn’t plan on forgetting any faces, before adding that SZA’s fans “love hits different.”

“I’m gonna remember you niggas once the meet and greets pop off again.”

I’m gonna remember you niggas once the meet and greets pop off again. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

The way you guys show love hit different. Like whoa. Yea. But have a good day. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

SZA’s sophomore album has been on the radar for a while after SZA began teasing the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl as well as a project consisting of unreleased tracks. In 2017 SZA detailed her relationship with TDE and Punch specifically during the process of recording CTRL telling The Guardian that the head honcho would frequently intervene in the process.

“They cut me off,” she said. “They just took my hard drive from me. That was all. I just kept fucking everything up. I just kept moving shit around. I was choosing from 150, 200 songs, so I’m just like, who knows what’s good any more?”

Check out what Black Twitter had to say below.

