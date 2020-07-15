T-Pain Recalls When Travis Scott Fell Asleep On Him During Studio Session, Twitter Drags Cactus Jack For Disrespect

T-Pain is known for sharing stories from his infamous studio sessions with other celebrities, but his latest story has fans calling out Travis Scott for disrespect.

During his recent stream on Twitch, T-Pain talked about how the “Antidote” rapper ghosted him on planned sessions multiple times, before adding that when he did finally show up he and his team allegedly fell asleep.

“[Travis] and his homeboys were in the studio and they were like, ‘Yo these speakers ain’t loud enough,’” T-Pain said. “I was like, ‘No problem, watch this. Yo, Travis said the speakers ain’t loud enough. Bring more speakers.’ I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer…Then I turned around. Everybody in the room f*cking sleep. Knocked the f*ck out.”

Adding further to the story, T-Pain noted that while he was observing the rude moment, he noticed that Travis Scott had accomplished the impossible–the ability to literally fall asleep standing up.

“Travis is also somehow asleep standing up. Don’t know-how. Can’t f*cking tell you,” T-Pain continued. “Don’t know what the fuck happened. Bro, I was only talking for like three or four minutes.”

While T-Pain was sharing the story in jest, many fans didn’t take too kindly to Travis Scott’s antics and took to Twitter to call out the “Sicko Mode” rapper for his blatant disrespect.

There’s literally no Travis Scott without T-Pain. The audacity of that nigga is crazy. — Ron Harper (@ThatCaliSigma) July 15, 2020

While appreciating the fan love, T-Pain quickly took to the social media site to shut down the Cactus Jack slander, telling fans that the incident “wasn’t that deep,” before noting that the two are still cool.

Come on y’all. It ain’t that serious 😂 shit happens all the time. Me and @trvisXX cool. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 15, 2020

Despite the calm down call from the “Buy You A Drank” rapper, Twitter came with nothing but jokes calling out all artists for their disrespect of both T-Pain and his contributions to the culture.

To be frank, I wouldn’t want T-Pain working with those fucking losers anyway. pic.twitter.com/5KoRCIFjlM — Detangledt. (@psychonegraut) July 15, 2020

*Sees T-Pain is trending. *Sees he has been disrespected pic.twitter.com/FJup9YIEdL — Matt Savage (@Matt_Savage83) July 15, 2020

Check out the full episode of T-Pain on Twitch and what Twitter had to say below.

T-Pain Recalls When Travis Scott Fell Asleep On Him During Studio Session, Twitter Drags Cactus Jack For Disrespect was originally published on hiphopwired.com