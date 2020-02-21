CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!

Posted February 21, 2020

ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1

Source: Jeff Neira / Getty


What a difference a few years can make!

Tamron Hall went from NBC Today host and MSNBC news anchor to walking away from all that to becoming mother and wife.

In May, she debuted her bundle of joy Moses for the first time in PEOPLE Magazine.

Awwww…isn’t he adorable?

 

Since then, Tamron has a hit daytime talk show and her baby boy has been growing! This is from last month!

 

And there they are on the March 2020 cover of Parents Magazine:

 

So to celebrate her new show to her beautiful bundle of joy, here are Tamron and Moses both living their best lives on the ‘Gram!

We couldn’t be happier for her!

Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

View this post on Instagram

Question... Baby Shower or Sip & See? #BabyOnBoard

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

41.

42.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close