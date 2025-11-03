Listen Live
Entertainment

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

If “my man, my man, my man” were a person, it would be Cardi B.

The rap superstar was spotted supporting her boo, Steffon Diggs, at a recent New England Patriots game. Where they took the dub, 24-23, against the Atlanta Falcons. Bardi was in the press box supporting Diggs alongside Patriots owner, Rob Kraft. Random? Actually, not really, as they have been locked in for quite a while now. Even before the superstar couple started dating, Cardi and Kraft knew each other. In 2019, the Kraft family had Cardi perform at the Patriots’ Pre-Super Bowl party.

Fast forward to 2025, Bardi is now a Patriots WAG, and her fans are loving it. After the game, The People Gallery caught the Bodak Yellow rapper for a quick drip check alongside her man.

Related Stories

Cardi B has been on a run promoting her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”.  Putting numbers up on the board with sales of over 255,000 album equivalent units first week. Making this a huge first week for the Bronx rapper. Not only were her first week sales amazing, but she even broke a Guinness World Record after pulling off a wild album rollout using drones to deliver her project straight to fans during release week. She was crowned for the most deliveries tied to a marketing campaign and, of course, hopped on social media to pop it.

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Cardi B came thru drippin’

2. Diggs reaction to Cardi’s TD celebration

3. Bardi living her best life

4. Cardi keeping an eye on Diggs

5. Cardi B x Robert Kraft posted in the cut

6. Cardi B’s homie hyping them up post game

7. Steffon Diggs boo lovin’ after the game

8. Cardi B hitting Digg’s celly

9. Another angle of Cardi B at the Patriots game

10. Tea Party

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Copied Retroid's Flow, Bar-For-Bar: Soulja Boy Called Out For Ripping Off Pocket Flip 2 With His SouljaGame Flip Handheld Gaming Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards

Almost That Time: What’s Next For Blueface After His Release?

Hip-Hop Wired

Convicted Felon Tory Lanez Ordered To Be Deposed Again In Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Suit

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Gets Political: Trump Praise Creates An Internal Barb War

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Education

Local HBCU’s to Receive $50 Million

Music

J.I.D. Gets Real: Grammy Nom Drops Fire Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Entertainment

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close