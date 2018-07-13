The 2018 Emmy noms finally came out on Thursday (July 12) with some pretty wonderful news!

From Issa Rae to Tracee Ellis Ross to Leslie Jones, so many sistas were nominated, but sadly not everyone was lucky to be part of the elite crew. And while we know that awards don’t equal talent, here are nine deserving Black women that should have been nominated and weren’t.

Either way: We see you ladies in all of your greatness!

The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have Us In Our Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nine Overlooked Ladies The 2018 Emmy noms finally came out on Thursday (July 12) with some pretty wonderful news! From Issa Rae to Tracee Ellis Ross to Leslie Jones, so many sistas were nominated, but sadly not everyone was lucky to be part of the elite crew. And while we know that awards don’t equal talent, here are nine deserving Black women that should have been nominated and weren’t. Either way: We see you ladies in all of your greatness!

2. Kerry Washington for “Scandal” Category: Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series. Our Reasoning: For seven years, Kerry Washington shined as “Scandal’s” Olivia Pope, earning her Emmy nominations back in 2013 and 2014. But given that this year was “Scandal’s” last, Washington should have been given one last chance to go for the gold. We’re just saying.

3. Viola Davis for ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Category: Outstanding Actress in A Drama Series. Our Reasoning: Yes, we know that Viola Davis won this category back in 2015, making history. But this season, from delivering Laurel’s baby to dealing with her addiction demons to her Supreme Court battle, Viola gave one of her best performances as Annalise Keating to date. But not all is lost, the Oscar winner was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for Ms. Keating’s appearance on “Scandal.” Guess that’s something.

4. Clare-Hope Ashitey for “Seven Seconds” #SevenSeconds' Clare-Hope Ashitey on channeling her Trump-era frustration into Netflix's procedural – and why things need to change https://t.co/u0puM4SzXJ pic.twitter.com/GrN4MOlfeG — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 27, 2018 Category: Outstanding Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie. Our Reasoning: While Regina King was nominated for her role as a grieving mother in Netflix’s cancelled series “Seven Seconds,” it’s Clare-Hope Ashitey that deserved some Emmy attention as well. Her portrayal as alcoholic assistant prosecutor KJ Harper was layered, understated and powerful. We recommend if you haven’t already, go stream this show so you can see what we’re talking about.

5. Queen Sugar Category: Outstanding Drama Series. Our Reasoning: Ava DuVernay’s OWN family drama just gets better and better every season as the Bordelon siblings navigate their lives and running their father’s 800-acre sugarcane farm. Why the Academy continues to ignore this greatness is beyond us. We say, do better.

6. Ashley Blaine Featherson for ‘Dear White People’ Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series. Our Reasoning: In the second season of “Dear White People,” Justin Simien finally gave Joelle her own episode and man did Ashley Blaine Featherson show off her acting chops by checking hoteps and confronting colorism. She was definitely robbed!

7. Cush Jumbo for “The Good Fight” View this post on Instagram Me & Queen Baranski be back on March 4th y'all! @thegoodfightcbs #cbsallaccess #getnasty A post shared by Cush Jumbo (@cushjumbohere) on Feb 4, 2018 at 4:30pm PST Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. Our Reasoning: If you’re not watching the CBS Access drama “The Good Fight,” you are missing out on something extraordinary and super smart. “The Good Wife” spin-off is set in one the biggest Black law firms in Chicago and boasts some pretty amazing Black talent. One standout actress is Cush Jumbo, whose Lucca is a no nonsense, yet vulnerable Black woman trying to win her cases and make partner. The season finale where she gives birth should have easily gotten her nominated. Maybe next year girl.

8. Lena Waithe for “The Chi” View this post on Instagram Thanks @mtv... A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on Jun 19, 2018 at 3:39am PDT Category: Outstanding Writing In A Drama Series. Our Reasoning: The writing behind “The Chi,” especially the pilot, is so wonderful as creator Lena Waithe flawlessly weaves together the stories of Black folks living in the south side of Chicago. With season two of the Showtime drama in the works, there’s always next year. We hope.

9. Susan Kelechi Watson for “This Is Us” Category: Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. Our Reasoning: While Sterling K. Brown is the standout performer on “This Is Us,” Susan Kelechi Watson knows how to bring her own fire as well. And in season two, she did exactly just that giving Beth more nuance and intensity than ever before. We can’t wait to see what season three brings for her.