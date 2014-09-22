Home

The Best, Worst & Most Controversial Album Covers of All-Time

Posted September 22, 2014

Leave a comment

Take a look at some of best, worst and most controversial album covers of all time.

The Best, Worst & Most Controversial Album Covers of All-Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Millie Jackson- “Back to the S..t!”

Millie Jackson- “Back to the S..t!”

Worst

2. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Best.

3. Prince- “Sexuality / Controversy”

Prince- “Sexuality / Controversy”

Worst

4. The Ohio Players- “Ecstasy”

The Ohio Players- “Ecstasy”

Classic.

5. Ice Cube- “Death Certificate”

Ice Cube- “Death Certificate”

Controversial.

6. TYGA- “Hotel California”

TYGA- “Hotel California”

Worst

7. Rick James- “Bustin’ of a L Seven”

Rick James- “Bustin’ of a L Seven”

Best

8. Luther Vandross- “I Know”

Luther Vandross- “I Know”

Worst.

9. 2 Live Crew- “As Nasty as They Wanna Be”

2 Live Crew- “As Nasty as They Wanna Be”

Controversial.

10. Michael Jackson- “Thriller”

Michael Jackson- “Thriller”

Classic.

11. Keyshia Cole- “Woman to Woman”

Keyshia Cole- “Woman to Woman”

Worst

12. Prince- “The Hits 1″

Prince- “The Hits 1″

Best.

13. Stevie Wonder- “Songs in the Key of Life”

Stevie Wonder- “Songs in the Key of Life”

Classic.

14. Ice-T’s- “Power”

Ice-T’s- “Power”

Controversial.

15. Michael Jackson- “Bad”

Michael Jackson- “Bad”

Best.

16. Rick James- “Throwin’ Down”

Rick James- “Throwin’ Down”

Worst.

17. Stevie Wonder- “Hotter Than July”

Stevie Wonder- “Hotter Than July”

Best.

18. Nicki Minaj- Pink Friday

Nicki Minaj- Pink Friday

Worst.

19. Prince- “Purple Rain”

Prince- “Purple Rain”

Classic.

20. Funkadelic- “Maggot Brain”

Funkadelic- “Maggot Brain”

Best.

Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close