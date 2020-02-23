CLOSE
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

51st NAACP Image Awards

Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing! From awarding Ava DuVernay’s heartbreaking limited series When They See Us winning big to Marsai Martin taking home three statues to Bey and Blue Ivy being awarded for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” it doesn’t get much better than this.

Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:

1. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Source:Getty

2. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph Source:Getty

3. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

4. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

5. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Getty

6. Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley

Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley Source:Getty

7. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Source:Getty

8. Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend

Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend Source:Getty

9. Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson

Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson Source:Getty

10. Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau

Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau Source:Getty

11. Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White

Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White Source:Getty

12. Gia Casey and DJ Envy

Gia Casey and DJ Envy Source:Getty

13. Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks

Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks Source:Getty

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

15. Sid Williams and Maxine Waters

Sid Williams and Maxine Waters Source:Getty

16. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

17. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

18. Miles Brown

Miles Brown Source:Getty

19. Winston Duke

Winston Duke Source:Getty

20. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

22. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty

23. Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David

Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David Source:Getty

24. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Source:Getty

25. Logan Browning

Logan Browning Source:Getty

26. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe Source:Getty

27. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

28. Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family

Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family Source:Getty

29. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe Source:Getty
