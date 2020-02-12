CLOSE
HomeFeatures

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face, Fadeaway Slander Commences [PHOTOS]

Posted February 12, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


Add The Game to the list of celebrities who’ve gotten tribute tattoos to the late Kobe Bryant.

Game debuted a new piece on his face, Kobe’s autograph with the number 8 turned to the side to represent infinity. “♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

♾ F O R E V E R

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

In recent days, we’ve seen brand new face tats from the likes of Amber Rose and Chris Brown (who got a whole Jordan 3 inked on the side of his face) so this is par for the course. Are you feeling Game’s newest ink addition? Cause … some people aren’t!

See the reactions below.

RELATED: The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50 Cent Beef [Video]

RELATED: Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead, Social Media Has All The Questions

RELATED: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant By Immortalizing Him With A New Tattoo

The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number On His Face, Fadeaway Slander Commences [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close