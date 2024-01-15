The postponed 2023 Emmy Awards finally happened in 2024 and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint for televisions big night! The awards were postponed due to the actor’s strike, but now that it is over, the red carpet was rolled out and some of the biggest stars came out to celebrate.
Hosted by Antony Anderson, big winners for the night were Quinta Brunson who became the first Black woman in more than 30 years to win Best Actress in a Comedy, and the series ‘The Bear’ who took home six Emmys. But many of our favorite celebs won on the red carpet and many of them had us wondering what were they thinking! So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!
1. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards wearing Louis Vuitton
2. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Travis BarkerSource:Getty
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
3. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Anthony AndersonSource:Getty
Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
4. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna LyonsSource:Getty
Jenna Lyons arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
5. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jessica ChastainSource:Getty
Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Gucci
6. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards custom Louis Vuitton
7. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Roy Wood JrSource:Getty
Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
8. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Suki WaterhouseSource:Getty
Suki Waterhouse at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Valentino
9. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Atelier Versace
10. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Dolce And Gabbana
11. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Selena GomezSource:Getty
Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Oscar DeLaRenta
12. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Donald GloverSource:Getty
Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
13. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Pamella Roland
14. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Niecy Nash-BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Greta Constantine
15. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Tab Vintage
16. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Emma BrooksSource:Getty
Emma Brooks arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Do Long
17. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tisha Campbell-MartinSource:Getty
Tisha Campbell-Martin at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Terani Couture
18. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
Garcelle Beauvais attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Badgley Mischka
19. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jennifer CoolidgeSource:Getty
Jennifer Coolidge at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Etro
20. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing custom Christian Dior
21. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Robin ThedeSource:Getty
Robin Thede attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Ines Di Santo
22. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Charlie PuthSource:Getty
Charlie Puth at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
23. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Siriano
24. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Aubrey PlazaSource:Getty
Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Loewe
25. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Green GoblinSource:Getty
Green Goblin arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
26. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”Source:Getty
Cast members from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” arriving at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
27. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Sport Max
28. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Jenna OrtegaSource:Getty
Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing Christian Dior
29. The Good, Bad, and Wild Emmy Awards Fashions: Tichina ArnoldSource:Getty
Tichina Arnold at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
