HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Millennium Tour 2021 ATL: Bow Wow & Ashanti Take Us Down Memory Lane! [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

The Millennium Tour hit Atlanta and the throwback basketball jerseys & Baby Phat coats were in full effect! Bow Wow, Ashanti, Lloyd & many more came out and did the DAM thing. ATL’s own, 2 Chainz made a special appearance. Check out the full recap below!

1.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

2.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

3.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

4.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

5.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

6.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

7.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

8.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

9.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

10.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

11.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

12.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

13.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

14.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other

15.

The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA Source:other
More From HotSpotATL
Close