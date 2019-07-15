CLOSE
The Plus Size Swimwear We Loved At Miami Swim Week 2019

Posted July 15, 2019

As we move towards more diversity and inclusion, traditional fashion weeks have become more diverse in regards to body inclusion. Miami Swim Week is no exception. Miami Swim Week has become increasingly more diverse and the runway proved it! We saw bodies of all shapes and sizes working the runway. Check out some of our favorite plus size swim looks worn by plus size models of various sizes. Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section.

1. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty

A model walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show during Miami Swim 2019 at the W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

2. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty

A model walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show during Miami Swim 2019 at the W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A one piece can be romantic and flirty with a scalloped cut and cute print.

3. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty

A model walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show during Miami Swim 2019 at the W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Animal print is a fashion staple and this deep plunging V suit keeps it sexy while the full coverage keeps it slightly modest.

4. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty

A model walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show during Miami Swim 2019 at the W South Beach on July 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Pastels against melanin are always a good idea.

5. LIL AND EMM – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

LIL AND EMM - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette

Tulle has been seen all over the red carpet so we love how it’s translating in swimwear.

6. SONYA SWIMWEAR – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SONYA SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette

Robin egg blue is so beautiful. The front tie on this swimsuit is fun and gives the swimsuit some personality. I love that the string top was paired with full coverage bottoms.

7. SONYA SWIMWEAR – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

SONYA SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette

One piece swimsuits with great shoulder and neck detail was trending all over Miami Swim Week. Fun detailing turns a one piece into a wonder.

8. VDM SWIMWEAR – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

VDM SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette

Plus size bodies need different things. I love how Vdm swimwear paired this longline top with a string bikini bottom.

9. VDM SWIMWEAR – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

VDM SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette

Neon is ON and it looks great on plus size bodies!

10. NESSY SWIMWEAR – 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK

NESSY SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Life by Style

How high can you go? High waist bottoms and one pieces are going to new heights!

