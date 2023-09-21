The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Papoose and Remy Ma endured hardships en route to marrying one another and becoming a living symbol of Black love triumphing over all. Now, fans are leaning into fast-moving rumors that Remy Ma cheated on Trigger Happy Pappy with a buzzing battle rapper although nothing has been remotely confirmed.

Remy Ma saw her name attached to rumors that she was involved with Philadelphia battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain, who faced off against Compton’s Geechi Gotti over the weekend at Chrome 23: I Do What I Want in Eazy’s hometown.

During a point of the battle, Geechi rapped directly at Remy, who founded Chrome 23, referencing her husband Papoose and the alleged rumors that she hooked up with Eazy, leading to Pap knocking the Philly rapper out.

Battle rap is usually just good theater and Geechi delivered his bars with his usual aggressive intensity with Remy looking around and past him, sparking some to think the raps he was spitting were true facts.

Eazy didn’t do much to discredit the allegations, considering he rapped at one point that if he got socked out by Pap, he still got the woman. We don’t need to explain that none of the raps referenced above were delivered in this vanilla manner. The “B” word was thrown around quite a bit.

After the match, the YouTube channel 15 Minutes of Fame caught up with Remy, who spoke about the battle and said that she wasn’t moved by any of the shots because that’s what battle rap is about. She also fired back at Geechi and warned that he doesn’t have too many more times to refer to her as the “B” word. Check out that interview below.

In all of this, Papoose has yet to address the allegations regarding his wife but fans on Instagram are taking the rumors and asking the Brooklyn rapper wild flagrant questions about his spouse and their marital status.

Check out the reactions below.

