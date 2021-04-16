HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

We love Selenas! The late singer would have turned 50 years old today.

Netflix recently debuted the next part of Selena: The Series arriving on May 4. The series touches on more about her life outside of the music. It dives into the inspiration behind her clothing line and fashion powerhouse and the necessary steps she took to make an impact in fashion, which due to her sudden death did not receive a full push in the industry. Selena was certainly going places in fashion, and she helped inspire some of the world’s leading fashion trends we know and love today. From her bustier corset tops, bedazzled jeweled embellishments, ’80s hats and high waisted form fitting jeans, Selena gave the girls looks that served ahead of her time.

All of Selena’s fashion trends such as bold lip colors, lip liners, bold hair cuts and bangs paid even more tribute to her Tejano culture beyond the music her and her family were making at the time. Imagine the waves she could have made if she could have seen 50 years old today. We believe her influence could have surpassed many if she had the opportunity to partner with larger fashion brands like other artists, like Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, have managed to do over the years. Though it troubles true Selena fans to think of what could have been, it is important to honor the strides she was able to make while she was present on Earth.

In celebration of all things Selenas, let’s explore ten of Selena’s signature styles that can be found amongst today’s fashion trends.

The Tejano Queen Would Have Turned 50 Years Old Today: Let’s Celebrate With 10 of Selena’s Signature Styles was originally published on globalgrind.com