The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation Teaches Students How To Thrive In The Entertainment Business

Posted July 31, 2018

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t just motivational on social media, she is about that inspiration life. This weekend, the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation held the Careers In Entertainment Summer Tour for over 250 high school and college students. Hosted by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis, celebs like by rapper Wale and “Jane The Virgin” actor Justin Baldoni were on deck to teach high school and college students about jobs in the entertainment industry both in front of and behind the camera. The event was sponsored by Paramount Network and BET Networks. The foundation’s strategic scholarship partner, the app Scholly, also had a presence at the summit. Keep scrolling for pics from the empowering event.

