These Celeb Couples Were Super Stylish For A Fight Night Date Night In Atlanta

It looked like all celeb couples in Atlanta had the same idea for date night on Saturday. The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships took place in A-town and it brought out a bevy of celebrities. Everyone wanted to see the Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight! Whether it was some of our favorite Real Housewives of Atlanta stars or Atlanta rappers like T.I., fight night was a star studded event. You know when stars step out, they do so in their most stylish of wears, and this night was no disappointment. It seemed like Fendi was a sure choice with Todd Tucker and Rasheeda Frost both sporting the high end print.
Click through our gallery to see all of our favorite celebrity couples in attendance and what the stars chose to wear for the boxing event. Whose look was your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!
1. KANDI BURRUSS AND TODD TUCKER
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were all smiles at the 2019 World Lightweight and World Light Heavy Weight Championships.
2. KANDI BURRUSS AND TODD TUCKER
Kandi wore a sequined Alice and Olivia blazer and Yves Saint Laurent Kiki boots paired with a short black dress. Todd opted for an all Fendi look rocking a Fendi sweater and shoes.
3. TAMEKA "TINY" HARRIS AND T.I.
Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. attend 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
4. T.I. AND TAMEKA “TINY HARRIS”
T.I. looked dapper wearing an all red suit by Hideoki Bespoke while Tiny opted for a sparkly Yves Saint Laurent dress paired with a matching YSL bag and Gianvito Rossi sandals.
5. RASHEEDA AND KIRK FROST
Rasheeda stepped out in a full Fendi outfit while Kirk was more casual in this denim look.
6. KANDI BURRUSS AND RASHEEDA FROST
Kandi and Rasheeda post for a photo at fight night.
7. TOYA WRIGHT
Toya Wright was on the scene looking fab in these golden boots!
8. MONICA
Singer Monica gave us a Cam’ron-esq all pink look. She was stunting in this Balenciaga pink coat, a sheer Helmut Lang top and Amina Muaddi boots.
9. NENE LEAKES
NeNe Leakes (L) was on the scene serving with this platinum blonde bob.
10. NENE LEAKES AND KANDI BURRUSS
NeNe and Kandi take a photo together. Looking good ladies!
11. TAMMY RIVERA MALPHURS
Tammy Rivera didn’t come to play in this all white look!
12. LIL' BABY
Rapper Lil Baby performs during the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
13. BIG TIGGER
Big Tigger and friends were spotted at the fight.
14. RAE SREMMURD
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd attend 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships.
15. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL
Former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal was in the building repping his fraternity.
16. KIRK FROST, RASHEEDA FROST, SHANTE BROADUS, MONICA, KANDI BURRUSS, AND TODD TUCKER
Group photo with everyone looking fly! Looked like a fun night.