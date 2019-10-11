These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

CLOSE
Can you believe it’s only been two short years since Cardi B r announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York. It’s actually kind of hard to remember a time when the larger than life star wasn’t one of the biggest names on the planet. We’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to a Grammy Award winning rapper and one of this decade’s most sought-after personalities.

In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, ans turning 27-years old today, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality, rap royalty.

1. Throwwwwback

2. Never had shame in her game.

tag yourself. im the snowcone!☃️

3. Oldie but goodie.

follow @oldcardi for more

4. Hustle Cardi

5. New fame Cardi

New fame Cardi Source:Getty

6. Great Advice.

7. Green On The Scene

Green On The Scene Source:Getty

8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Source:Getty

Young Cardi & Trina

9. Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow

Fresh Off Of Bodak Yellow Source:Getty

10. The glow up

The glow up Source:Getty

11. Now, she’s a star

Now, she's a star Source:ATLPics.Net

12. Nowadays she’s a wife.

13. And a mother

14. Not much has changed though

How ya doing ?

15. HBD Cardi B.

Big Bardi

