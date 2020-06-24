They Said It: OG J. Prince Is Getting G-Checked On Twitter For Feud With NBA YoungBoy

Rap-A-Lot Records OG, J. Prince’s feud with YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t earning him any points on social media.

Things got heated between the often feared 54-year-old music mogul and the 20-year-old rapper on social media on Tuesday (June 23).

Now how did we get here?

Well, Young Boy’s home was broken into, and he was relieved of some possessions. J. Prince took it upon himself and shared in an Instagram video that he got some of those possessions back, mainly, Young Boy’s car keys to his luxury vehicles as well as two Rolls-Royce umbrellas.

“Lil homie YoungBoy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and, you know, I got a call about it. And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right because they understand that, you know what I mean, YoungBoy family is OK with me.”

“To make a long story short, I got your keys to your Rolls Royce. I got your keys to your McLaren. You know, all the shit that they took.”

Young Boy Never Broke Again never bites his tongue and is clearly fearless, so he clapped back at Prince in an Instagram calling out the OG mogul for not reaching out personally.

“It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t get on no internet and do naan publicly. Don’t do naan dealin’ with no fuckin’ publicity. None of that pussy ass shit. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that shit cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your fuckin’ business, mane.”

As expected, Prince didn’t appreciate Young Boy Never Broke Again, disrespecting his kindness and insinuating that the rapper is “dumber than a box of rocks.” In a response video Prince stated:

“I see you took my kindness for weakness. But you a dumb boy with limited thinking abilities and disrespectful, talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me letting it be known your mob ties connect.”

“But I talked to your brother and I believe every word he said about you knowing because he’s been solid with it. Been knowing your brother for years and never witnessed no weak shit. So OG3, we good.”

“But you seem to be dumber than a box of rocks when you defy wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you did and the weak ass security being asleep in front of your house. I bet he lied to you about being asleep. That’s free game I just gave you, but it probably went over your head.”

“Let me say this to you little homie, you’re not a friend or enemy today. Let’s keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business, you’re just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for, good or bad. I’m done.”

Prince’s back and forth with Young Boy Never Broke Again isn’t going over well, and the former got clowned for beefing with the young rapper.

Imagine getting kidnapped by J Prince squad and that nigga just lecturing you slow as hell. Just kill me already, brah. — J (@2ndCaptainFly) June 23, 2020

You can peep more reactions to J. Prince’s “clout chasing” in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty

They Said It: OG J. Prince Is Getting G-Checked On Twitter For Feud With NBA YoungBoy was originally published on hiphopwired.com