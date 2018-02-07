Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted February 7, 2018
This Is What It Would Be Like, #IfThe70sHadTwitter was originally published on globalgrind.com
#IfThe70sHadTwitter 3 local channels and chill?— Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) February 7, 2018
A hashtag would be referring to actual hash #IfThe70sHadTwitter— Liz (@3lizabethrose) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter Everybody would be Kung fu typing.— Chris Hootwills (@Dads_Ace) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter it would be DYN-O-MITE! pic.twitter.com/ReTcEbsLHZ— TeeJ, Son of Tormund Giantsbane🧟♂️ (@Brrrrraaaaiiins) February 7, 2018
Twitter logo would look like this: #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/2eaxdjk3P2— 🙆🏼♀️ Just Kristen 🙆🏼♀️ (@kristenRN202) February 7, 2018
Coachella? What's that ? #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/EuuzHnlKva— T FUNNY (@TLL09) February 7, 2018
The Beatles splitting up would be trending. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/iGW9xLNF8H— Cattsy 😽💞💞💋 (@Cattereia) February 7, 2018
Paul McCartney would be subtweeting Yoko Ono. #IfThe70sHadTwitter— RiotGrl🥀 (@ErinLea7) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter Farrah Fawcett's selfies would be breaking the internet— Angel (@angelbabyjill) February 7, 2018
Keeping up with the Bunkers would be a thing. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/3fpHhJqqpi— Max (@maxpick) February 7, 2018
#IfThe70sHadTwitter The emoji's used would have on bellbottoms— Luke, Deft 💀 (@LukeWheeler01) February 7, 2018
Marcia and Jan would definitely have a Twitter feud. #IfThe70sHadTwitter pic.twitter.com/TVko3k8Bkf— Robyn spelled with a "y" (@robyndwoskin) February 7, 2018
