This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights Leading Ladies Like Regina King In ‘Shirley’

Published on March 21, 2024

SHIRLEY Netflix first look images

Source: Glen Wilson / Netflix

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with some fun and entertaining titles to watch over the weekend. To continue our Women’s History Month celebration, we have curated a special list of films with women leads and voices. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

Plan your weekend watch list with this specially curated ‘What to Watch’ film list. There are several new movie titles being added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

With Women’s History Month wrapping up soon, we wanted to dedicate another week of films to the leading ladies. Actress Lindsay Lohan made a return to film with Netflix’s Irish Wish. Lohan stars as Madeline “Maddie” Kelly, a book editor whose dream man is about to marry her best friend in Ireland. However, things get a bit crazy when Maddie’s wish upon a magical Irish stone swaps her into the role of the bride-to-be. This romantic comedy is sure to unleash a world of fantasies.

Movies like Prime Video’s newest documentary film, Frida, also debuted this week. Artist Frida Kahlo made a huge imprint on the art community. Frida was a famous Mexican painter known for surrealist self-portraits. The documentary is also a self-portrait in its own regard. The film is directed by editor Carla Gutiérrez and narrated by Fernanda Echevarría del Rivero, using Frida’s own words from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews. The dialogue is accompanied by animations inspired by her work.

We have something for everyone. Whether you’re into something more kid-friendly like Netflix’s The Casagrandes or something more heartfelt and deep like Shirley, starring Regina King, this week’s list features it all. Our ‘What to Watch’ list includes the comedy, drama, action and documentary movies that you desire.

Step into Spring with our favorite films of the week below:

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights Leading Ladies Like Regina King In ‘Shirley’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Shirley’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘Frida’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

3. ‘Irish Wish’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

4. ‘The Casagrandes’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix Mar. 22. 

5. ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’

Source:YouTube

Buy or rent on Apple.

6. ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Max. 

7. ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

