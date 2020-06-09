Approximately 5,000 people ventured to the Fountain Of Praise church in Houston on Monday (June 8) to pay their respects to George Floyd before a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday.
Dignitaries in attendance included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump as well as family members of other victims of police brutality such as Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean.
Former Vice President and current Democratic front runner Joe Biden along with his wife Jill met with the Floyd family on Tuesday. Biden will not attend Tuesday’s funeral.
A candlelight vigil was held at Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater. Multiple city halls across the country were lit up Crimson & Gold to honor Floyd.
Mourners came from all over the country t honor Floyd, whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked global protests in regards to police brutality, racism and more. See more images from the memorial below. We will have full coverage of the funeral beginning at 11 AM CST.
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell
Flyer for George Floyd’s memorial service in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020. george floyd,george floyd houston memorial
2. Mourner Near PortraitSource:Getty
3. Line Near Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty
4. People Waiting Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty
5. Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty
6. People Signing Guest BooksSource:Getty
7. People Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty
8. Art Acevedo Prays With A WomanSource:Getty
9. Mourners At The CasketSource:Getty
10. Mourners Viewing George Floyd’s BodySource:Getty
11. Pray For America MaskSource:Getty
12. Mourners Pass By The CasketSource:Getty
13. Mourners Passing By George Floyd’s CasketSource:Getty
14. People Holding Black Lives Matter SignsSource:Getty
15. People Posing Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty
16. Philonise Floyd SpeaksSource:Getty
17. Mourners Pass By George Floyd’s CasketSource:Getty
18. Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His HonorSource:Getty
19. Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew CasketSource:Getty
People queue at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd on June 8, 2020 in Houston Texas. – George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose killing by a white police officer transformed him into a global icon of the struggle against racism and police brutality, will be laid to rest on June 9 in Houston, the city where he grew up. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,law,resting,city,texas,houston – texas,waiting in line,gulf coast states,occupation,social issues,police force,violence,struggle,racism,global,killing,george floyd
20. Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin CrumpSource:Getty
21. Rev. Al SharptonSource:Getty
22. Pallbearers Moving George Floyd’s CasketSource:Getty
23. George Floyd’s CasketSource:Getty
24. Philonise FloydSource:Getty
25. Back Of George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell
