Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was recently live streaming with fellow NFLer and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Mike Evans on Twitch.

The two discussed post-career aspirations, leading to Evans complimenting Hill’s potential popularity.

“When you retire, you’re gonna be all over the place,” Evans said. “They’re gonna put you on TV [and] everything.”

Instead of simply thanking Evans for the kind words, Hill lamented on his X-rated plans.

“When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star, bro,” Hill said without even cracking a smile. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?”

Evans is shocked by the statement and is silent for about 10 seconds before fumbling over his words.

Hill prompts him for an answer again, and Evans blurts out his response.

“I mean, whatever you want, bro. I don’t got an opinion on that,” he says.

Hill’s career has been a completed checklist that many wish they could attain. With Patrick Mahomes in the pocket, Hill was a major part of the Kansas City Chief’s 2020 Super Bowl win and also touts four first-team selections and seven Pro Bowl appearances.

Since being traded to the Miami Dolphins last March, he’s also impressed South Beach and helped them make it to the playoffs.

But with all the accolades, Hill’s the second highest-paid wide receiver in the league with his $120 million extension –$72.2 million guaranteed– so he can afford to call it quits at any time.

In April, he told Sports Radio 810 WHB that once that contract is fulfilled at the close of the 2025 season, he’s hanging it up for good, according to Y! News.

“I’m going for 10 [seasons], man, I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro,” Tyreek explained.

Now, it appears that the business he was talking about may have been the adult business.

See how social media is reacting to Hill’s aspirations below.

