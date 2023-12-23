Tis The Season For Holiday Photos: See Chanel Iman, Nick Cannon, Toya Johnson, And More

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Supermodel Chanel Iman and her fiancé, Davon Godchaux, shared one of their first set of blended family Christmas portraits on Instagram, and they are adorable. The images feature their three children from previous relationships and their new baby girl, Capri Summer – the perfect season's greeting card.

Happy Holidays from the Iman-Godchaux Family!

Chanel and Davon shared the heartwarming photos in a five-carousel post on December 20, just one week before Christmas. The family poses around a traditional Christmas tree, donning classic red, green, gold, and cream colors for the holiday season.

Cassie Snow, 4, and Cali Clay, 5 – Chanel’s two daughters, whom she shares with Sterling Shepard – are stylishly sweet in cream and red and green plaid. Capri Summer wears a plaid dress, matching her sisters. Davon II, 7, from Davon’s previous relationship, sports a red argyle sweater and jeans. Janie and Jack provided clothing for the children.

Chanel and her forever bae are equally joyous and festive with their style choices. Davon wears a light-colored sweater and jeans, matching his son Davon. Chanel shines in a turtleneck maxi dress with satin fabric and a high slit.

See the fabulous festive family shots below.

An early gift for parents Chanel and Davon, Capri Summer stole the show in her own Christmas IG post. The parents captured her Santa hat photos, saying, “Capri is 3 months today and ready for her first Christmas .”

Picture Perfect: Holiday Portraits From Your Favorite Celebrities

While Chanel and Davon got a jumpstart on posting holiday pictures, other celebrity and reality show favorites have also joined in on the fun. We are here for it; holiday portraits are synonymous with the joyous season.

Whether rocking matching pajamas with your plus one or broke best friends, matching your good girlfriends in jeweled tones, or posing in front of a tree, garland, or another symbol of the holidays in an outfit your parent asked you to wear, this time of year produces some of the cutest pictures, videos, and holiday memories.

As you celebrate with your friends, family, and loved ones, see our round-up of celebrity holiday portraits we’ve seen so far. You’ll see Santa snaps from Nick Cannon, Vivica Fox, Wendy Osefu, and more.

