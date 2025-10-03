Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 10 Haunted Houses In The United States

Published on October 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Scary Halloween Ghost Decoration in a Vineyard

Source: Jamey Coles Photography / Getty

Halloween is the perfect time to embrace your love of scares, and the United States is home to some of the most elaborate and terrifying haunted houses in the world. From record-breaking attractions to immersive experiences that will leave you out of breath, these haunted houses deliver thrills, chills, and fun but terrifying, unforgettable memories.
Whether you’re a horror fan or just looking for a scary Halloween adventure, these top 10 haunted houses are must-visit destinations this Halloween season.

Top 10 Haunted Houses In The United States  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. 13th Gate Haunted House – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A massive haunted attraction with 13 themed realms

2. Factory of Terror – Canton, Ohio

Recognized in USA Today’s “Best Haunted Attraction” lists.

3. Cutting Edge Haunted House – Fort Worth, Texas

Located in an old meat-packing plant, it has held the Guinness World Record for “largest walk-through haunted house” multiple times.

4. The ScareHouse – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Known for immersive and high-production haunts

5. Netherworld Haunted House – Norcross, Georgia

Frequently listed among the best in the country for its elaborate sets, effects, and seasonal reinventions.

6. Edge of Hell And beast Haunted House – Kansas City, Missouri

One of the oldest haunt attractions in the U.S., it’s become a staple of the Kansas City Halloween scene.

7. Dark Hour Haunted House – Plano, Texas

Operating almost year-round, this haunt is praised for its evolving designs and storytelling.

8. House of Torment — Austin, Texas

A popular haunt in the Southwest, known for creative design and strong performances.

9. Everhaunt Haunted House – Buffalo, New York

Highly rated in national haunt rankings and spotlighted as one of New York State’s top haunted attractions.

10. Darkness Haunted House – St. Louis, Missouri

Often featured on HauntWorld’s most-viewed lists, with multiple linked attractions in the area.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Putting 'Call of Duty' On Game Pass Reportedly Resulted In $300 Million Loss For Microsoft

Hip-Hop Wired

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024

Sheff G, Rapper Who Appeared At Trump Rally, Sentenced For Attempted Murder

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close