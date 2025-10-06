Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs + Travis Scott’s ‘Goosebumps’ Hits 17× Platinum

Travis Scott just made history. His 2016 anthem “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar has officially been certified 17× Platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified rap song in history.

The eerie, hypnotic track has long been a fan favorite, and now it stands at the very top of hip-hop’s record books.

But Goosebumps isn’t the only rap song to reach insane levels of sales and streams.

Related Stories

Over the years, several rap classics have broken into Diamond territory (10 million units or more), with some pushing past to multi-Diamond status.

These tracks didn’t just dominate the charts when they dropped — they’ve kept their impact alive through constant plays, streams, and cultural influence.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 most certified rap songs in RIAA history:

RELATED: Beyonce Becomes Top Female RIAA Artist In Music History

Top 10 RIAA Certified Rap Songs  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Travis Scott – “Goosebumps” ft. Kendrick Lamar – 17× Platinum (Highest Certified Rap Song Ever)

2. Drake – “God’s Plan” – 15× Platinum (Diamond)

3. Eminem – “Lose Yourself” – 13× Platinum (Diamond)

4. Eminem ft. Rihanna – “Love The Way You Lie” – 13× Platinum

5. Lil Wayne ft. Static Major – “Lollipop” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

6. Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

7. Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” ft. Drake – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

8. Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth – “See You Again” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

9. Eminem – “Not Afraid” – 10× Platinum (Diamond)

10. Post Malone ft. Quavo – “Congratulations” – Diamond / 11× Platinum

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close