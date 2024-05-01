Listen Live
Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time

Published on May 1, 2024

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Ashanti, crowned the princess of hip hop and R&B, has been a force to reckon with in the music industry since her debut in 2002. With a career spanning over two decades, Ashanti has established herself as a true powerhouse in the music industry. Her soulful vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base.

Ashanti’s features in music are always a treat for fans, as she effortlessly adds depth and soul to any song she lends her voice to. Her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her artistry make her a true icon in the R&B scene.

Along with her angelic voice, Ashanti’s songwriting skills have made her a favorable feature to collaborate with on R&B and Hip-hop hits. Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits. The ‘Foolish’ singer has been recognized through collaborations with renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, and Ja Rule. Ashanti’s contributions have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of Ashanti’s top eight songs that she’s been featured in.

Check out Ashanti’s Top 8 Features of All-Time below!

1. Fat Joe – What’s Luv? ft. Ashanti

2. Ja Rule – Always On Time ft. Ashanti

3. Lloyd Feat. Ashanti-Southside

4. Ja Rule feat. Ashanti, Vita & Charlie Baltimore – Down 4 U

5. Nelly – Body On Me ft. Ashanti, Akon

6. Into You (feat. Ashanti)

7. Ja Rule – Mesmerize ft. Ashanti

8. Plies ft. Ashanti – Want It, Need It

