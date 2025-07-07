Tory Lanez’s Dad Claims Rapper Will Be Released Soon Over “Hatchet Job” Charges, Social Media Not Buying It

Tory Lanez isn’t scheduled to be released from prison until 2032, but according to his father, he could come home earlier. he could come home earlier.

Lanez’s real name is Daystar Peterson, and his father, Sonstar, recently spoke with Power 106. Although hesitant to reveal an exact release date, he continues to promote his innocence.

“I believe with all of my heart that he will be out and much sooner than a lot of people think,” he said.

“I wouldn’t go on record giving a date right now, but what I will say is that there are movements happening in the background. The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job.”

He added, “There are things happening right now, and, like I said, I believe it’s much sooner than a lot of people think, than later. He’s coming home.”

The elder Peterson says that Tory has kept busy in jail and the two are coauthoring a self-help book, which will drop soon, called

“We created this thing whereby we could show people how you can start where you are… and you can literally go through a transformation of your thought process,” said Peterson.

“His book is going to inspire a lot of people. It’s going to show that you can go through the hardest storm of your life and come out a star.”

The inkling into Lanez possibly getting early release comes two months after he was brutally stabbed in prison and rushed to the hospital after his kidneys collapsed and he couldn’t breathe on his own.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times – including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face,” his team shared on Instagram. “He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Just days later, a plea for his release was reignited with a petition signed by fellow rappers including Kanye West Kodak Black , Popcaan, Joyner Lucas, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and even Drake , who posted the Change.org link to his Instagram story with the caption “come home soon.”

See social media’s reaction to his father’s interview below.