Trey Songz Hit With Demand Letter For Unearthed Video Exposing Girl’s Breast Without Consent

The undoing of once-celebrated R&B singer Trey Songz has been on a downward spiral since the New Year’s Eve Ball dropped, and it doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon as more allegations of sexual assault continue to come forward.

The latest is from a woman who not only is accusing the Ready crooner of exposing her breast without consent, but she actually has the assault caught on tape.

TMZ reports that Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, was hit with a demand letter from a woman named Megan Johnson and her attorneys, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, with a request to pay for groping her at an August 2013 “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The letter, addressed to “Mr. Neverson,” lists Sexual Battery/Assault, Negligence/Gross Negligence and Intentional Infliction of Emotion Distress/Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress as the offenses they’re taking legal action over.

Here’s more background on the event’s depicted in the video seen above, via TMZ:

“According to the letter, Johnson was having a friend take a picture of her, but in that moment they allege Trey came up from behind and pulled her breast out from her bikini top and then chanted ‘T***ies in the Open’ four different times.

In the video, you see a woman who they claim is Johnson quickly reach up to cover her chest in embarrassment.

While Megan appears to have laughed it off, the attorneys claim she was humiliated and the incident caused lasting damage, including severe emotional distress and self-harm.”

Although we will always be on the side of the victim, her intentions to sue at this particular moment sound a bit questionable. The attorneys revealed that Johnson, who waited almost 10 years, was triggered by his recent get-out-of-jail-card in a Las Vegas sex assault case. Also, they’re willing to drop the case if he agrees to pay $5 million. They’re giving him and his team until May 5 to respond.

Do you think Trey Songz is wrong yet again, or does this sound like a quick money grab given his recent troubles? Peep some of the reactions we spotted on social media below, and then sound off with your own thoughts:

Trey Songz Hit With Demand Letter For Unearthed Video Exposing Girl’s Breast Without Consent was originally published on blackamericaweb.com