Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

| 06.01.24
Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street

Source: Build in Tulsa / George Kaiser Family Foundation


 

103 years ago today (June 1, 1921), a catastrophic tragedy known to many either as The Tulsa Massacre, Tulsa Race Riots, The Black Wall Street Massacre or anything along the lines of those variations came to an end after 48 hours of deadly racism that resulted in the eradication of Black affluence thriving in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From Black History Month that spans all of February to the fact that Black Music Month actually starts today, it’s always important to know our history and commemorate the events that changed us as a culture, whether from a positive or negative perspective.

However, we’re here today to show you all a different side of Tulsa that often gets overlooked in the midst of mourning. The Tulsa riots will for sure never be forgotten on our people, especially when it comes to the city’s current residents. However, there’s a whole new wave of Black affluence happening in the city right now that’s being spearheaded by the good people over at Build In Tulsa.

On this special anniversary in Tulsa, we chopped it up with the company’s Managing Director, Ashli Sims, to get a closer look at the advancements happening in tech, education, business, architecture, entertainment and so much more.

 


 


 


 

RELATED: The Beauty Of Little Africa: A History of Black Wall Street

 

Operating on a mission statement to “close the wealth gap in America by catalyzing the creation of multi-generational wealth through tech and entrepreneurship,” Build In Tulsa has been doing some major heavy lifting when it comes to distributing equitable knowledge, breaking barriers that we’ve been culturally hurdling over for decades, programming centers built especially for Black entrepreneurs and most importantly building community. Throughout our sit-down with Ashli Sims, community-building acted as an overarching theme that applied to all aspects of the company. For her and many likeminded Tulsa residents, the constant commemoration or even excess empathy can oftentimes feel like being anchored to the past — how do you move towards a brighter future if the world is still mourning yesterday’s tragedy?

In all actuality, Tulsa is making strides in rebuilding the affluence that once made it a mecca for Black prosperity. Not only did we have Ashli on board to break it all down for us, but we even provided a few photos below so you can visually see what life is currently like for our people in T-Town. The duck slide at Gathering Place Park looks like a lot of fun!

 

As we remember the Tulsa Massacre of 1921 that put a huge dent on Black affluence 103 years ago today, watch our one-on-one with Build In Tulsa’s Ashli Sims to understand the advancements happening in the city today. Also, peep a gallery of images below that showcases Tulsa, Oklahoma in all its glory, from the Future CEO Camp and the Tower of Reconciliation to the recent 1921 Awards ceremony:

 

 


The post Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma appeared first on Black America Web.

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. A walking tour happening alongside a Black Wall Street mural

A walking tour happening alongside a Black Wall Street mural Source:Build in Tulsa

2. A permanent monument to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Massacre

A permanent monument to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Massacre Source:Build in Tulsa

3. Tulsa’s 2023 Black Venture Summit lunch

Tulsa's 2023 Black Venture Summit lunch Source:Build in Tulsa

4. The Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, OK

The Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, OK Source:Build in Tulsa

5. Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall Street

Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall Street Source:Build in Tulsa

6. An overview of Gathering Place Park

An overview of Gathering Place Park Source:Build in Tulsa

7. Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall Street

Black Lives Matter pavement mural on Black Wall Street Source:Build in Tulsa

8. Activities like kayaking are always available at Gathering Place Park

Activities like kayaking are always available at Gathering Place Park Source:Build in Tulsa

9. A 2023 Friendsgiving in Tulsa

A 2023 Friendsgiving in Tulsa Source:Build in Tulsa

10. The prestigious Tower of Reconciliation

The prestigious Tower of Reconciliation Source:Build in Tulsa

11. Female Founders Pitch Night in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Female Founders Pitch Night in Tulsa, Oklahoma Source:Build in Tulsa

12. A monument signifying the Tower Of Reconciliation in Tulsa

A monument signifying the Tower Of Reconciliation in Tulsa Source:Build in Tulsa

13. Performances at the Living Arts Showcase

Performances at the Living Arts Showcase Source:Build in Tulsa

14. The Hope Statue at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park

The Hope Statue at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park Source:Build in Tulsa

15. The Future CEO Camp of Tulsa

The Future CEO Camp of Tulsa Source:Build in Tulsa

16. The duck slide at Gathering Place Park

The duck slide at Gathering Place Park Source:Build in Tulsa

17. Female Founders Pitch Night from February 2024

Female Founders Pitch Night from February 2024 Source:Build in Tulsa

18. Joyful surprises at the Female Founders Pitch Night

Joyful surprises at the Female Founders Pitch Night Source:Build in Tulsa

19. The reopening of Black Wall Street Gallery

The reopening of Black Wall Street Gallery Source:Build in Tulsa

20. Ashli Sims presenting the first place winner of Female Founders Pitch Night with a check for $20,000

Ashli Sims presenting the first place winner of Female Founders Pitch Night with a check for $20,000 Source:Build in Tulsa

21. Christmas 2023 parade in Tulsa

Christmas 2023 parade in Tulsa Source:Build in Tulsa

22. Techstars Tulsa Demo Day from August 2022

Techstars Tulsa Demo Day from August 2022 Source:Build in Tulsa

23. Walking tour of Black Wall Street

Walking tour of Black Wall Street Source:Build in Tulsa

24. Build In Tulsa’s Black Men of Entrepreneurship Brunch

Build In Tulsa's Black Men of Entrepreneurship Brunch Source:Build in Tulsa

25. Black Venture Summit walk

Black Venture Summit walk Source:Build in Tulsa

26. W.E. [Women Entrepreneurs] Build Day in Tulsa, Oklahoma

W.E. [Women Entrepreneurs] Build Day in Tulsa, Oklahoma Source:Build in Tulsa

27. The scenic views of Oaklawn Cemetery in Greenwood

The scenic views of Oaklawn Cemetery in Greenwood Source:Build in Tulsa

28. Black Wall Street. Forever Remembered.

Black Wall Street. Forever Remembered. Source:Build in Tulsa
