Twitter Bashes Lebron’s Son Bronny For Supposedly Not Liking Dark Skin Girls

Posted May 13, 2020

Source: WENN / WENN


Lebron James children have been going viral on TikTok making funny videos. His oldest son, Bronny James has been trending today and not for any good reason. Bronny posted a questionable TikTok that showed a series of women in his phone.

Twitter instantly had something to say when someone pointed out that he only had light skin women in the video and no dark skin. In Bronny’s defense he never verbally said he doesn’t like dark skin girls he just only had light skin women in his TikTok video. Lebron’s son is only 15 years old and was simply just having some fun. I guess it’s Twitter’s time to have fun now… Check the full video out below!

 

