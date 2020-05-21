CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With Hilarious My Plans Versus 2020 Memes

Posted 14 hours ago

Twitter Hilariously Compares Pre-Coronavirus Plans To Life Now With Memes

Source: vitapix / Getty


2020 was supposed to be a damn good year, that was until COVID-19 decided to show up. Now Twitter is reflecting on the year could have been with hilarious memes.

Just face it summer is essentially cooked, vacations that were planned shelved, and any other potential activities put on ice due to the coronavirus currently still wreaking havoc around the world. Granted, we are all presently hunkered down in cribs, for the most part, sad reflecting on the year the could have been.

BUT you can always count on Twitter, especially Black Twitter, to always find a way to make lemonade out of the lemons life has dealt them. Social media is currently making hilarious memes using television and movie references that accurately describe how they felt pre-corona and COVID-19 showing up to hate on their year.

Well, at least we can all laugh at it right now. There is always 2021 to look forward too. You can peep all of the memes in the gallery below.

Photo: vitapix / Getty

Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With Hilarious My Plans Versus 2020 Memes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close