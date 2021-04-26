Tyrese Shaving His Lady’s Situation On Instagram Live Has Twitter Perplexed

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese Gibson , affectionately known to some as Black Ty, has once again found himself in the middle of another viral moment. After a video of the R&B singer and actor shaving his girlfriend’s, ahem, situation, went wide, fans on Twitter are asking some questions.

Zelie Timothy, Tyrese’s current romantic partner, took to Instagram Live with one of the wildest flexes we’ve witnessed on the ‘Gram in some time. Timothy’s face isn’t seen in the video but Tyrese is front and center between her legs and holds up a razor that he prepares to use on an intimate area of his girlfriend’s person.

What makes the video left field is that just a few months ago, Tyrese was fighting to get his wife Samantha Lee back but the divorce went full speed ahead near the top of the year.

Since then, Tyrese has been seen getting cozy with Timothy, who is an influencer and brand ambassador who also operates an OnlyFans page. The Dominican beauty’s page is full of photos of herself in various outfits and poses, and Tyrese is featured quite a bit throughout her snaps as well.

For Tyrese, he’s set to reprise his role as Roman Pearce in the upcoming summer blockbuster Fast and Furious 9 and he’s since mended some broken professional partnerships with the likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

With this latest viral video moment, Tyrese Gibson and Zelie Timothy are both getting a considerate amount of slander for sharing such a private incident with the world.

