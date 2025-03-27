UnSLATTsmanlike Conduct: NFL Bans Nose Wipe Celebration
The NFL has recently made a significant change to its rulebook, banning the popular “nose wipe” celebration. As of the latest update on page 50 of the NFL rulebook, the gesture is now classified as an unsportsmanlike conduct violation. Any player who performs the nose wipe will face a 15-yard penalty. The rule defines the nose wipe as part of a broader category of “violent gestures,” which also includes throat slashes, mimicking the firing of a gun, and any sexually suggestive actions. The nose wipe has gained popularity among athletes in recent years, largely influenced by modern hip-hop culture. Artists like Young Thug, Future, and YG have used the gesture in their music videos and public appearances. However, its meaning in hip-hop culture is tied to street symbolism. Within certain communities, especially among gang affiliations, the nose wipe is used as a subtle, coded sign often connected to the Bloods gang. The act of wiping the nose in this context signifies distrust or a threat to another person. While the NFL has not explicitly referenced the gesture’s gang ties, the league’s decision to ban it likely stems from concerns over the promotion of violence or divisive symbolism. By eliminating the nose wipe from the field, the NFL is attempting to maintain a neutral and respectful environment, free from any gestures that could be seen as promoting aggression or gang-related messages. Some NFL stars, like CeeDee Lamb, have made the nose wipe a regular part of their post-touchdown celebrations, using it as a personal signature on the field. Lamb, always known for his flashy style, has often used the gesture to emphasize his excitement after getting a first down. However, with the league’s new ruling, Lamb and other players who have adopted the nose wipe will now have to find new ways to celebrate without risking a penalty.
UnSLATTsmanlike Conduct: NFL Bans Nose Wipe Celebration was originally published on hiphopwired.com
