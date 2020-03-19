CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge To Add Capri In Kobe Bryant’s Trust

Posted 21 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the great Kobe Bryant has made a request to the judge to add their youngest daughter Capri to his trust fund. Mrs.Bryant has recently filed documents to financially protect all of their children. It is stated in the document that Kobe has created the trust in 2003.

Vanessa wants to ensure the trust is also going to include Capri being that she was only born 9 months ago. The trust document currently only has Vanessa, Natalia & Bianka.

More details on this case as it is still developing.

 

#LongLiveMamba

 

Vanessa Bryant Requests Judge To Add Capri In Kobe Bryant’s Trust  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

