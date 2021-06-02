HomeEntertainment News

Venus Williams Chin Checked Sports Media & Their Criticism With Precision

Posted 20 hours ago

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

2021 French Open - Day Three

Source: Clive Brunskill / Getty


At 40 years of age, Venus Williams may not be one of the top-ranked tennis players but there’s no denying that she’s a legend within the sport. After a first-round match, Williams spoke with the media and shared how she handles the media drama that continues to surround her with laser-like precision.

Williams, speaking after the loss to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2021 French Open, was asked about how she’s handled the media pressure that’s been a constant in her life and that of her younger sister, Serena Willians.

“For me personally how I deal with it was that I know every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will,” Williams said. “So no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me. That’s how I deal with it. But each person deals with it differently.”

Williams’ response is no doubt due to the recent hubbub around Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from the Grand Slam tournament due to mental health concerns and stepping away from mandatory media appearances after matches. Osaka was fined $15,000 and threatened with expulsion from all the major tournaments but instead opted to sit this one out.

Serena Williams said something similar when asked about Osaka’s decision, saying that the criticism from the media and the tough and sometimes invasive questions made her “stronger,” to quote her directly. Other tennis greats have chimed in with support for Osaka, along with players from other sports such as Stephen Curry.

Check out Venus Williams’ epic response to the media below. Keep scrolling for reactions from Twitter.

Photo: Getty

Venus Williams Chin Checked Sports Media & Their Criticism With Precision  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close