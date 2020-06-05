Video of Black Queen Singing “You About To Lose Yo Job” To Police Officer Declared A Bop By Twitter

There is no one better at turning lemons into lemonade than Black Twitter. N O B O D Y.

Case in point, there is no doubt a video of a random Black queen being arrested by a police officer hilariously singing to him “You About To Lose Yo Job” hit your timelines. While the clip of the woman being detained is bothersome, primarily due to what is going on across the nation, you couldn’t help but laugh, hell even the arresting officer couldn’t keep a straight face. In the unsourced clip shared initially by Angela Rye, the women can be heard asking/singing to the cop:

“Why are you detaining me? You about to lose yo job. You about to lose yo job. Get this dance! You about to lose yo job ’cause you are detaining me for nothing!”

You about to lose yo job *twerk* You about to lose yo job *twerk* You about to lose yo job *twerk* Cause you’re detaining me for NOTHING. That officer couldn’t keep it together towards the end lol pic.twitter.com/fTYPT27LZM — Nikki Glamour (@Nikki_Glamour) June 3, 2020

After the video went viral, it only took 24 hours for DJ iMarkkeyz, the same DJ who gave us the slapping remix of Cardi B’s “Coronavirus Mix” to apply his magic touch. He chopped up the original video and blessed us with the “Lose Yo Job” remix. Please, if you haven’t seen it, you can peep it below.

Black Twitter loved both versions of the video and has declared it anthem has already begun applying her infectious “You About To Lose Yo Job” lyrics to pictures and videos of police brutality as well as Karen’s across the country and white men being racist. We won’t be shocked if DJ iMarkkeyz remix will be played at protests going forward.

You can peep the reactions to the remix in the gallery below.

Photo: Twitter / iMarkkeyz

