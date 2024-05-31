Listen Live
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan on 34 felony charges for falsifying business records. The case stems from a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

X (formerly Twitter) has a lot to say about Trump’s convictions! Keep scrolling to see our favorite posts from the former favorite app of the only U.S. president to be convicted of felonies.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to 4 years for each conviction.

The 77-year-old is also still dealing with three other criminal cases.

From CNBC:

The former president was found guilty of falsifying business records that purported to describe legal expenses payments by him and the Trump Organization to Cohen to reimburse the former fixer for the $130,000 payment Cohen personally gave Daniels before the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is expected to appeal the convictions, but do you think he’ll see any jail time?

Let’s see what X has to say!

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Killer Mike

20 items
Entertainment

Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Natalie Nunn Goes In!: Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, Fabolous & Kissing Lil’ Kim

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office | NOW HIRING!
ATL

{AUDIO} Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office is HIRING; Sheriff Maddox Wants to Hire Young and Black

21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos] 40 items
Radio One Exclusives

ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole

Entertainment News, News & Gossip, Photos

Rihanna Takes It All Off on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close