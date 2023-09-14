Listen Live
Entertainment News

Watch: Check Out NSYNC’s Top Charting Songs As Fans Beg For A Reunion Tour

Published on September 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fans plead for an NSYNC reunion tour, following their special 2023 VMAs appearance. The iconic boy band’s onscreen reunion sparked a huge increase in searches for “NSYNC reunion tour.” It has us reminiscing on their hits. Check out a gallery of NSYNC’s top charting hits inside.

The iconic boy band has countless hits like “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and more. According to a report from CasinoAlpha.com, NSYNC’s latest reunion at the VMAs sparked a huge 1,150 percent increase in searches for their reunion tour in the U.S. The searches also skyrocketed worldwide by 733 percent.

The 2023 VMAs was NSYNC’s first appearance in 10 years when they presented the VMA for ‘Best Pop’ to winner Taylor Swift.

The group comprised of members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick presented the award to Swift, who excitedly remarked: “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”

Not sure if Swift was referring to a live performance or a possible tour, but fans took their appearance and ran with it.

Fans are already practicing their dance moves:

And, their reactions to the band’s alleged reunion:

Fans are still GUSHING at the thought:

Check out their top 10 songs according to the Billboard charts to prepare for the NSYNC tour that may or may not ever happen:

Watch: Check Out NSYNC’s Top Charting Songs As Fans Beg For A Reunion Tour  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. 10. “I Drive Myself Crazy”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 14. The peak date was May 22, 1999.

2. 9. “Pop”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 5. Its’ peak date June 30, 2001.

3. 8. “Gone”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 7. Its’ peak date was Nov. 17, 2001. 

4. 7. “Girlfriend” ft. Nelly

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 5. Its’ peak date was April 13, 2002.

5. 6. “I Want You Back”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 7. Its’ peak date was May 9, 1998.

6. 5. “Tearin’ Up My Heart”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 6. Its’ peak date was Sept. 26, 1998.

7. 4. “This I Promise You”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 4. Its’ peak date was Nov. 18, 2000. 

8. 3. “(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time on You”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 5. Its’ peak date was Feb. 20, 1999. 

9. 2. “It’s Gonna Be Me”

Source:YouTube

Its’ peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 1 for five weeks. Its’ peak date was July 1, 2000.

10. 1. “Bye Bye Bye”

Its peak position on Pop Airplay was No. 1 for 10 weeks. Its’ peak date was March 4, 2000. 

More From HotSpotATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close