Watch Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Official Trailer & First Look Images [Gallery]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The official trailer for Netflix’s upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, was released today (June 13). The mind-bending mystery movie is set to debut next month. Watch the official trailer and check out official first look images inside.

The Juel Taylor-directed film, starring Boyega as Tyrone, Parris as Yo-Yo and Foxx as Slick Charles, follows a series of eerie events thrusting an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy.

The trailer begins by introducing the key players as the hustler, pimp and pro. It begs the question of what happens when this unlikely trio walks into a government operated “conspiracy.” Much like reality, the film depicts the idea of outside forces manipulating the lives of Black people and their communities.

“It’s in the f*ckin’ chicken,” Foxx’s character Slick Charles blurts out after he observes an unsettling discovery at their local chicken spot. The trailer shows that whatever is helping the government to clone them is also in the grape drink, used for communion in the church and in the relaxers Black women use in their hair.

The trio set out to solve the mystery of what they discovered in this lab, and they won’t stop until they end this scheme once and for all.

They Cloned Tyrone is the directorial debut for Creed 2 writer Taylor, who shares a writing credit with Tony Rettenmaier. Taylor, Retternmaier and Foxx serve as producers alongside Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr” Love, Kim Roth and Datari Turner.

The film marks the latest entry in Foxx’s collaboration with Netflix. He previously starred in 2020’s Project Power and this year’s Day Shift. Additionally, Foxx announced that he and Cameron Diaz would be teaming up to release Back In Action on the platform at a later date.

They Clone Tyrone debuts on Netflix July 21.

Be sure to watch the exciting trailer below:

Check out first-look images from the film:

Watch Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Official Trailer & First Look Images [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com