We Wouldn’t Mind Being Trapped In Between Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Thighs. Just Saying.

Posted December 12, 2019

Celebrities Visit Build - December 19, 2018

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year.

From Netflix’s The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine in 2019.

And he deserves it, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art…and he works hard for it.

Yahya recently shared with Men’s Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the ‘Dr. Manhattan’ Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King’s sexy hubby on the hit HBO show.

We likey!

So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs!

Enjoy!

1.

Source:Getty

2.

View this post on Instagram

Going Going... Back Back!! ✈️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:WENN

5.

Source:WENN

6.

Source:WENN

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9. New York Premiere of ‘Luke Cage’

New York Premiere of 'Luke Cage' Source:WENN

10.

Source:Getty

11.

Source:Getty

12.

Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14.

Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17.

Source:Getty

18.

Source:Getty

19.

Source:Getty

20.

Source:Getty

21.

Source:Getty

22.

Source:Getty

23.

24.

View this post on Instagram

Bae Dreamin...

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

25.

View this post on Instagram

🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

26.

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

🚦

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

29.

View this post on Instagram

@mensjournal Sept Issue ☕️

A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) on

30.

