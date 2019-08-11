CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That Called It Quits In 2019

Posted 15 hours ago

Only four months left in 2019 and it’s safe to say that things are hella than they were in the beginning of the year.

There’s a black, gay country rapper on the top of the music charts, breaking new records every week. Beyoncè dropped two classic, award worthy films with Lion King & Beychella, snatching edges all over the globe after taking a bit of a break for mommyhood.

And some of our favorite couples have decided to call it quits this year.

Young, white Twitter was in a frenzy on Sunday after new broke that Miley Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage.

Neither of the stars have spoken out since the news broke about the breakup, but Miley took Twitter with a super sus subtweet, writing:

“My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

View this post on Instagram

Life’s a climb… but the view is great.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Guess time does changes things. And change is inevitable. Check out more cool couples that called it quits in 2019. 

 

 

 

Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That Called It Quits In 2019 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close