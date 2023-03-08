We’re Ready: Cast Announcement + Trailer For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

We’re ready! Meet the Love is Blind Season 4 singles who are looking to find the one. Get a glimpse into their personalities and what they’re looking for in a potential partner before the new season premieres on March 24th only on Netflix.

Chris Coelen’s dating reality television series will return for it’s fourth season later this month (March 24). Alongside Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe served as executive producer for the Kinetic Content produced series. The highly successful Netflix series follows a social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming season: Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Starting March 24th, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

Check out the trailer for Season 4 and meet its cast below!

