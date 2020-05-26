CLOSE
What Are You Willing To Do For A PS5?: Men Hilariously Express The Lengths They Will Go To For The Console

Posted May 26, 2020

Sony’s next-generation console, the PS5, is still months away, but gamers are hyped to get their hands on it, so much in fact that they are sharing hilarious tweets about the system.

Whether it’s going to extreme lengths to secure the console or sucking up to their girlfriends to ensure she swipes her credit card this Holiday when it drops, the fellas are reacting hilariously for the console. Now granted, there is plenty of time to get on your best behavior to ensure that the console will be yours. In that same period, you can also get on her nerves.

Now for some reason, a $650 price tag is being floated around social media despite many analysts predicting the console will cost between $450- $500, which is still a lot of bread. So if you expect her to come through in the clutch for you fellas, do understand she will be coughing up some serious dough, so you better make sure you do your best to prove you deserve a PS5.

Anyway, you can peep all of the hilarious tweets in the gallery and be sure to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for all the news and info regarding the PlayStation 5.

