White Actor Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard, Twitter Confused Mayne

Posted 18 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20 / Getty


Cole Sprouse is a 27-year-old actor who came to fame playing Cody on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and current portrays Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale—and he’s a white guy. So Twitter was quite confused when photos of Sprouse appeared where he resembled Black actor Terrence Howard.

It began yesterday (May 20), when Sprouse shared photos from a shoot with photographer Alex Hainer. Maybe it was the lighting or a tan, but homie damn sure looks like Lucious from Empire, just saying.

Twitter immediately took note, and started asking questions and cracking a whole lot of jokes. Because…this is what Twitter does, mayne.

You can’t front, the resemblance is rather uncanny.

Cole Sprouse was named after singer Nat King Cole, but that doesn’t really matter here.

There is also a contingent of folk noting the Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio vibes. Peep some of the best reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14. Cole’s twin brother Dylan…doesn’t look like Terrance Howard, for now.

