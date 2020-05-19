CLOSE
HomeNational

Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Dame Dash speaks at Dame Dash Studios

Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)


Dame Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash has grown up to be a dash-ingly beautiful young lady! The music mogul has a 20-year old daughter that is growing up so fast. Dame has openly stood up for his daughter on numerous occasions when trolls have said nasty things about his baby girl. You go Dame stand up for your daughter! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Dame Dash’s beautiful daughter Ava Dash below.

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

 

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

6 & 630 🥵

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

back in the LAnd 🪐🌩

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

don’t make me come back la😫

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

all dressed up for a #gno 💋👼🏽

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

last night at the just drew show💋 #nyfw

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

quick pic in between castings! hello 2020 😇

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

get me some glam plsss

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

girls night!!! happy christmas 💋

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold outside 🥶

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

20.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close