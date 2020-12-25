Whole Lotta Mid: Playboy Carti Drops ‘Whole Lotta Red’ LP, Twitter Says It’s A Whole Lotta Skips

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Playboy Carti enjoyed the glare of fame and anticipation had his legion of fans awaiting the follow up to his acclaimed studio album debut, Die Lit. After teasing the sophomore set Whole Lotta Red via social media for months, the album is now available to the masses and the reaction is mixed as best on Twitter.

Carti, 24, has been taking to Instagram Live and social media of late to provide snippets and teasers of his new music, including one that featured Kanye West who was rumored to be an executive producer. Now that the 24-track release is out, fans can now hear the Yeezy-assisted “Go2DaMoon” track in full. The album is light on features with the aforementioned appearance from West along with Kid Cudi on “M3tamorphosis” and Future shows up for the help out on “Teen X.”

We’re not going to do a review here but for what it’s worth, Carti is attempting to stretch the limits of his style and the influence of innovators like Young Thug is apparent from the onset. However, unlike Thugger, Carti seems to run out of ideas mid-verse and somewhat accents the beat with his zany and even entertaining adlibs. In fact, it looks as if Carti was just hopping in the booth, trying out some ideas in hopes that one or more of them would work.

Production is strong and doesn’t veer too far away from the current style of trap drums, heavy bass, and off-kilter keys. The issue looks to largely be Playboy Carti’s insistence that he promised he’d come with more bars and rapping, but it’s more of the same with different voices.

The reaction on Twitter has been all over the place with some fans defending the audio choices and others wondering what in the world they’re listening to. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

