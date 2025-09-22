Listen Live
X Reacts To Charlie Kirk’s MAGA-Heavy Tribute Turned Political Rally

Published on September 22, 2025

Trump pays tribute at Charlie Kirk memorial, widow says she has forgiven suspect

Charlie Kirk, the slain conservative activist and founder of the Turning Point USA organization, has rallied the MAGA faithful in the wake of his assassination two weeks ago. Over the weekend in Charlie Kirk’s Arizona hometown, President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and more joined a tribute event in Kirk’s honor that some say got weird pretty fast.

 

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk was held in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday (September 21) and featured appearances from Sen. Marc Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and President Trump.

One moment that some took notice of was Erika Kirk saying that she forgives Tyler Robinson, noting that her husband, despite some of his unapologetic stances, would do. The veneration of Kirk continued with Trump appearing with Mrs. Kirk in a stern, chilling embrace that observers found to be interesting.

The moment became less a tribute to Kirk and transformed into something of a rally for MAGA supporters, using the moment to boost President Trump’s America First and hailing Kirk as a martyr of the movement.

The positioning of Kirk as a proponent of free speech without highlighting his largely divisive commentary has baffled some. It is universally agreed that Kirk shouldn’t have been killed for his stances, but to pretend that he never said those things or that he didn’t foster or agitate any of the violence he often decried would be a stretch.

Putting that aside, the Charlie Kirk memorial service garnered some strong responses from observers on X. We’ve got those listed below.

